Beef Australia announces new chairman to replace Blair Angus

Bryce Camm of the Camm Agriculture Group is the new chairman of Beef Australia.

Bryce Camm of the Camm Agriculture Group is the new chairman of Beef Australia. contributed

A REPLACEMENT has been named for the new chairman of Beef Australia after Blair Angus announced his retirement after this year's expo.

The new chairman will be Bryce Camm, who was previously the vice chair.

Mr Camm is from Dalby and is CEO of his family's Camm Agricultural Group, a beef enterprise with interests across Queensland.

He has managed the group's award winning Wonga Plains feedlot for 10 years, overseeing the operation to triple in size.

He grew up in North Queensland and has a degree in Business Administration and Communications from Bond University.

Mr Camm welcomed the challenge of taking on the role of chairman of Beef Australia for the next three years.

"It's an honour and privilege to be voted into this position to continue to build on the growth and success of Beef Australia into 2021,” he said.

Retiring Beef Australia chairman Mr Angus was first to welcome the new chair and thanked the departing directors for their years of volunteer service to the event.

"Susan McDonald, Noel Grant, Brett Kirk, Allison McKay and Bruce Young have been invaluable contributors to the event over the years and we sincerely thank each of them for their service,” he said.

"Despite standing down as chairman I will continue to stay on as a director to provide some continuity in an environment of significant change and to support what I feel is the greatest beef event in the world.”

Blair Angus has stepped down as Chairman of Beef Australia and Denis Cox, ex-CEO, left the business some months ago. Allan Reinikka ROK030518abeef1

A new board of directors and chairman will lead Beef Australia into 2021following the 2018 Beef Australia annual general meeting held in Rockhampton on Thursday.

Beef Australia members voted in five new directors, who together with five existing directors, will make up the 2021 Board.

New Beef Australia directors include Kay Becker, who was raised on a cattle property near Theodore and has experience working in the banking industry, agri-politics and as CEO of the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service for 15 years.

Rodney Bell has been a beef producer for 50 years and has represented beef producers as a solicitor (retired) for 35 years.

Mr Bell sits on a variety of committees including Rural Press Club and is the Chair of the Agribusiness Committee at AgForce.

Rockhampton's Grant Cassidy will also be on the board as a highly experienced leading local tourism expert and hospitality owner with the Cassidy Hospitality Group operating award-winning businesses in the CQ region for the past 17 years.

He has many years of experience in the events sector having chaired major event committees in Cairns and Mackay and is an experienced company director with a passion for corporate governance being a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors

Jess Webb has family roots within the beef industry and has served on several Beef Australia committees since 2009. Ms Webb holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh Business School and has held marketing and communications positions with Austrade and Rabobank.

Claire Mactaggart and her husband Andrew operate a beef breeding and backgrounding business in the Duaringa and Moura districts. Ms Mactaggart also works as a freelance writer and is currently Queensland contributing editor of Country Style magazine.

Mr Hughes and Mr Cassidy are the new new vice chairmen, Ms Becker is also secretary and Richard Brosnan is also returning as treasurer.

Along with the new board announcement, final interviews are being conducted for the CEO position, with the new appointment expected to start early 2019.

READ HERE: Beef Australia looking for new CEO after Cox's departure

The new CEO will replace Denis Cox, who served two terms and has now taken on a role as the new part-owner and general manager of the Great Western Hotel.