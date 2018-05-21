Beef Australia CEO steps down after 15 years

NEW CHAPTER: After 15 years, Beef Australia Chief Executive Officer Blair Angus has stepped down.

NEW CHAPTER: After 15 years, Beef Australia Chief Executive Officer Blair Angus has stepped down. Orin Lucke

FOR half of Beef Australia's history, Blair Angus has been at the helm of the popular CQ event.

After 15 years, Mr Angus has decided to not seek another term in the top position as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Angus, a fourth-generation beef producer, said board positions at Beef Australia were voluntary.

"I've put a fair bit into it and I think its time that other people, they'll have their own ideas and where it needs to evolve to,” he said.

"It needs to grow beyond me.

"It's a far bigger event than one person.”

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker, Acting Minister for Agriculture and Rural Economic Development and Minister for State Development, Natural Resources and Mines, Anthony Lynham, ALP candidate for Burdekin Mike Brunker, and Sondella Meat Works proponents Josie and Blair Angus. Sharon Smallwood

On Thursday, it was revealed Mr Angus's beef processing company Signature Beef was in discussions with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility for a loan to build and operate a $30 million on-farm beef processing facility near Clermont.

The project, Signature Onfarm, was one of five Queensland proposals which were in the NAIF due diligence and execution phase. Read more here.

NAIF acting chair Khory McCormick said last week: "It will be utilised to produce high-quality, value-added beef products completing the integrated supply chain for Signature Beef, currently exporting to 30 countries.

READ: More revealed about the $30M abattoir set to be the first CQ NAIF project

Mr Angus yesterday spoke to The Morning Bulletin about the moment 15 years ago when legendary CQ cattleman Graeme Acton had asked him to consider joining the Beef Australia board.

He felt this showed Mr Acton's confidence in him and his role in the broader beef industry.

Blair Angus, CEO, and Denis Cox, board chairman, at Beef Australia 2018. Allan Reinikka ROK030518abeef1

Fast forward to 2018, and Mr Angus said he knew the board would "make the event evolve even further” having just finished up another successful Beef Australia in early May.

"There's a lot of initiatives that I've supported and been a part of initiating, and we have a good core on the board of people that will continue those,” he said.

Mr Angus said he had plenty of work with his companies, Signature Beef and Angus Pastoral Company, to keep him occupied now.

"For 19 years, we've been packing our own beef and sharing it with consumers around the world,” he said.

"We believe all of industry is right from conception, from the calves coming right through to it being consumed.”

Mr Angus and his wife, Josie, have four children and operate Signature Beef from Kimberley Station in Clermont.

The Angus beef tradition began in 1960 when the Angus Pastoral Company was incorporated by John and Clova Angus.