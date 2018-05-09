Beef Australia has 'phenomenal' start to the week

GOOD START: Organisers said it has been a strong start numbers wise to Beef Australia 2018.

GOOD START: Organisers said it has been a strong start numbers wise to Beef Australia 2018. Chris Ison ROK080518cbeef16

BEEF Australia is off to a smashing start according to marketing and communications coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon.

She said Monday was "huge” and bigger than they could have hoped for.

"We knew it was going to be big but to hear it was 25,000 strong, is phenomenal,” Sarah said.

"We were talking to a bunch of trade fair store holders and most of them have experienced record numbers for a days sales.

"All of our food vendors had a smashing time, people were lining up and queues were long which is fantastic.”

While the weather was sprinkling on and off on Monday Sarah said it didn't deter people, with strong numbers through the gate again yesterday.

"Day two was good, a little bit overcast and a bit more relaxed and more comfortable weather wise,” she said.

"We had over 3,500 school kids along to the event yesterday so it's been great.

"Such a massive bang to start off the week.”