Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD START: Organisers said it has been a strong start numbers wise to Beef Australia 2018.
GOOD START: Organisers said it has been a strong start numbers wise to Beef Australia 2018. Chris Ison ROK080518cbeef16
News

Beef Australia has 'phenomenal' start to the week

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
9th May 2018 12:01 AM

BEEF Australia is off to a smashing start according to marketing and communications coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon.

She said Monday was "huge” and bigger than they could have hoped for.

"We knew it was going to be big but to hear it was 25,000 strong, is phenomenal,” Sarah said.

"We were talking to a bunch of trade fair store holders and most of them have experienced record numbers for a days sales.

"All of our food vendors had a smashing time, people were lining up and queues were long which is fantastic.”

While the weather was sprinkling on and off on Monday Sarah said it didn't deter people, with strong numbers through the gate again yesterday.

"Day two was good, a little bit overcast and a bit more relaxed and more comfortable weather wise,” she said.

"We had over 3,500 school kids along to the event yesterday so it's been great.

"Such a massive bang to start off the week.”

agri beef australia 2018 beef week rockhampton showgrounds rural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Sister tells deckhand lost at sea was 'living his dream'

    Sister tells deckhand lost at sea was 'living his dream'

    News 'HOW do I say goodbye to someone you can't say goodbye to?': Loved ones pay tribute as police call off search for Jeff Costar.

    • 9th May 2018 10:53 AM
    Gracemere is fed up with brazen crime

    premium_icon Gracemere is fed up with brazen crime

    Crime Thieves target charity store in weekend spree

    Passengers injured in fatal crash sue for over $2.3M

    premium_icon Passengers injured in fatal crash sue for over $2.3M

    News They were in Year 12 when the crash killed classmate Jimmy Bryant.

    Vehicle hits man on busy Yeppoon stretch

    Vehicle hits man on busy Yeppoon stretch

    News MAN suffered head, shoulder and legs injuries as he was struck

    Local Partners