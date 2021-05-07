Menu
Central Queensland rugby union legend Stephen Moore and fellow Classic Wallabies will be heavily involved at Beef Australia on Friday.
News

Beef Australia: Highlights of Friday’s program

Pam McKay
7th May 2021 12:00 AM
The Classic Wallabies, including Central Queensland legend Stephen Moore, will feature in a number of events on the Beef Australia program on Friday.

They will be guests at the popular Sportsman’s Lunch to be held at The Stadium at the Rockhampton Showgrounds from noon.

They will then lace up the boots for a game against the Beef Barbarians, a team of beef producers and industry identities, at the Rocky Sports Club at 6.30pm.

Here are some other highlights on Friday’s program.

8am-noon: Farm and Garden Products Stud Cattle Young Judges, Centre Ring, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

9am-10.30am: Department of Agriculture and Fisheries: Latest research findings into pasture dieback across Queensland, Lawson Room, Rockhampton State High School.

9.30am-10.30am: Neil McDonald and his working dogs, Beef Australia Demo Yards, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

10am-noon: Celebrity Chef Demonstrations with Tony Howell presented by Nolan Meats and AMIC, Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

10.30am: Beef Australia Stud Cattle and Genetics Sale presented by AuctionsPlus Official Countdown, Telstra Network Hub, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Noon-3pm: Empire Apartment Hotel and Knight Frank Agribusiness present The Classic Wallabies Sportsman’s Lunch, The Long Paddock, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Noon-3pm: NAB Ladies Lunch, The Stadium, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

2pm-2.30pm: HDT Drover Wolf Display – Unmanned Vehicle, Beef Australia Demo Yards, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

6pm-9pm: Celebrity Chef Dinner with Nick Holloway and Adrian Richardson presented by Cape Grim, Beef Celebrity Chef Restaurant, Centre Ring, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

6.30pm: Classic Wallabies versus Beef Barbarians Match, Rocky Sports Club.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

