Beef Australia looking for new CEO after Cox's departure

Beef Australia Chair Blair Angus and ex-CEO Denis Cox. Mr Cox left the company in late September and they are now looking for a new CEO. Mr Angus will also be stepping down from his position at the AGM in December.

BEEF Australia is searching for a new chief executive to oversee the planning and delivery of Beef 2021.

The vacancy is open after previous chief executive Denis Cox announced his surprise departure in late September.

Mr Cox had been employed with the company for six years, delivering two highly successful Beef Australia events.

He has since moved on to a new role at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel as part-owner and general manager.

Beef Australia's triennial elections for directors are also underway with a new board to be announced in December and a chief executive appointment planned for early next year.

Chairman of the Beef Australia board, Blair Angus, announced his retirement from the role in late May following the 2018 expo.

An annual general meeting (AGM) will in held in December where the new chairman will be appointed.

Five new directors will also be appointed to share the committee with the remaining six board members.

Board nominations were open to all current financial Beef Australia members and closed on October 19.

A media statement from Beef Australia said: "The challenge for the next committee and its new management team will be to build on this year's record numbers of 100,000 people through the gates and to better the high water marks set for stud cattle entries and trade fair sites”.

The chief executive has responsibility for day to day decision making to achieve the key organisational outcomes set in conjunction with the board for Beef Australia 2021.

As a national gathering, Beef Australia is a unique forum of education, trade and networking opportunities for all facets of the industry in one place at one time every three years.

At the expo there is large and small cattle producers, stud breeders, meat processors and exporters as well as goods and services providers who keep the Australian $11.4 billion beef industry a major player on the global stage.

More than 1200 international delegates from 43 countries attended the event in 2018 as current and potential customers, making it a global marketplace for both products and ideas.

The expo also serves as a regional tourism celebration for Central Queensland, underpinning Rockhampton's role as the Beef Capital of Australia.

A genuine collaboration between communities of interest across the country, the engine room of Beef Australia remains the grassroots contribution of hundreds of volunteers who advise on the programme of activities and the general focus of the event.

Following the recent board meeting, the directors indicated that they were eager to consider how Beef Australia might provide more regular support and impact for both the beef industry and local tourism not just every three years, but every day of the week.

Beef Australia 2021 will be held from May 6 to 12.