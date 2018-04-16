Beef Australia seminars to give farmers practical advice

A number of seminars on relevant topics will be head at Beef Australia 2018

A number of seminars on relevant topics will be head at Beef Australia 2018 Contributed

SUSTAINBALE beef production, resilience and drones are just some of the topics Queensland Governement representatives will be covering during Beef Australia 2018.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said world class speakers at the five seminars would provide practical information highlighting the Palaszczuk Government's work to support the state's $5.4 billion beef industry.

"Local graziers and representatives from four Queensland government Departments, two universities and the Northern Territory Department of Primary Industries and Resources will showcase more than 15 projects and programs supported by the Queensland Government,” Mr Furner said.

"Topics covered will include the research on plant toxins, using drones for rural workplace safety innovation, tools for pasture and ground cover management and investment in the supply chain.

"Many of the speakers will also be available at the Queensland Government trade stall in the Sidney Kidman Pavilion directly after their presentations for anyone wanting more information.”

Mr Furner said now was the time to get tickets to the seminars.

"At just $20 per ticket for any session, these seminars offer far greater value than the ticket's price and I encourage everyone involved in the beef industry to attend at least one of them,” Mr Furner said.

The Queensland Government's support for the state's beef industry will be showcased at the Beef Australia 2018 event in Rockhampton from Sunday 6 May to Saturday 12May.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' beef extension and biosecurity teams will be at the Sidney Kidman Pavilion to provide support and extension advice to Queensland livestock producers.

Beef Australia 2018 Queensland Government Seminar Series

May 8 - Cattle and Country: Key updates on research into sustainable beef production in Queensland

May 8 - Future resilience of grazing businesses: investing in climate and people

May 9 - Better management of phosphorus nutrition of grazing cattle: recent developments

May 9 - Improving beef enterprise performance in northern Australia through feed base and other interventions

May 11 - People and business: key update on research into sustainable beef production in Queensland

Tickets are available at www.beefaustralia.com.au