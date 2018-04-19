Beef Australia to be a buzz with thousands of students

THOUSANDS of young budding cattle experts will be buzzing the tracks of the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month as just over 3, 500 students are expected to attend the Beef Australia 2018 schools program.

"We have captured a large number of Rockhampton schools and will also have visits from schools as far away as Goondiwindi, Clermont and Mundubbera,” Beef Australia Schools Program Coordinator Ku Lacey said.

"We have schools exhibiting cattle from the NT and NSW who will also be involved in the schools program.

"All attending schools have shown great enthusiasm to be involved in this world class event.”

Students are able to go on a self-guided tour where they can experience 'all aspects of the beef industry from paddock to plate.'

"They will pat a cow, touch and smell cow feed, check out the cattle transport and handling systems as well as see demonstrations of how to prepare and cook beef,” Ku said.

"Students attending will also spend time in the kids space, where they have lots to see and do.

"There is a petting zoo, face painting and giant jenga for entertainment.

"We will have industry service providers offering educational experiences in the kids space as well such as Telstra Code Club, Future Gen Education, AgForce SIPP Cattle Kids Classroom, FBA and their interactive sandpit and much more.”

Ku anticipates all the program will go down a treat with all the children.

"Of course, the kids will have a blast, there is so much for them to see and do they are sure to go home exhausted,” she said.

Involving students in the cattle expo is 'crucial.'

"Now more than ever, we see a growing disconnect between food production and consumption,” Ku sadi.

"To put it simply, many kids don't know where their food comes from.

"Beef Australia education aims to assist teachers in closing this educational gap.”