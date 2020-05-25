Beef Australia urges local businesses to register interest

BEEF Australia is urging local businesses to register their interest in being involved with the 2021 event after tcommunity forums were cancelled this month.

Beef Australia held a digital launch last week in place of the traditional ‘one year out’ events, cancelled due to COVID-19.

Featuring new technology and launching competitions, there was also a strong focus on supporting and showcasing the Rockhampton region and local business.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill said Beef Australia had grown to be a major event for Queensland.

“We are committed to engaging with and supporting local business wherever possible,” he said.

“At the end of last year we launched the Beef 21 Club for local business, however as this was to provide our members with a calendar of ­corporate networking events, we made the decision to refund these memberships until such time as we could recommence the events.

“We also had plans to hold community forums at this time in May, providing an opportunity to engage with our local business community, outlining the goods and services required for this world-class event and identifying local businesses able to help provide them.

“We hope to be able to hold these events for our local business community soon and invite anyone who would like to be included in plans to register their interest.”

Beef Australia attracted more than 100,000 people to its last event, generating $85 million for the region.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud spoke about the digital launch and said Australian beef producers were key players in feeding people at home, and around the world, top quality protein.

“We export around 75 per cent of our total beef and veal production – 1.5 million tonnes – to over 70 countries,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The beef sector is estimated to contribute more than $10 billion to the economy each year.

“It is clear that beef means business and that’s why the Australian Government as part of a budget commitment has tipped $3.9 million into supporting Beef Australia 2021.”

Beef Australia helps showcase the Australian red meat industry and facilitates new trade and export opportunities for Australian beef, one of our most valuable export commodities.

“Beef Australia provides the Australian beef industry with a unique opportunity to build and maintain strong relationships with key international trading partners and the general public,” Mr Littleproud said. .

“The entire supply chain, from gate to plate, benefits from the opportunity to showcase our beef and to generate more demand both domestically and internationally.

“Beef Australia provides a platform for Australia’s beef industry to gather, celebrate and grow. It’s the sort of opportunity we need to be looking forward to now, more than ever.

“The digital launch means that we can all stay connected. It allows us to engage and follow the lead up to Beef Australia, hear more about the event, listen to podcasts and find out more about this amazing region.

“The digital launch reflects the innovation and adaptability of the beef industry. It shows that our beef industry is not only resilient but thriving at this challenging time.

“The countdown to Rocky is on, with Beef Australia 2021 just 12 months away.”

To register visit beefaustralia.com.au/localbusiness