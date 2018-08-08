Beef Capital businesses gets behind 'Buy a Bale'

As farmers continue to work through one the worst droughts in living history, many Rockhampton businesses are doing what they can to give back.

READ HERE: Possible El Nino creating worry for drought conditions

READ HERE: State at mercy of drought's relentless march

READ HERE: Get ready for a hellish summer

Multiple businesses have announced they are donating a percentage of their profits to the Rural Aid program "Buy A Bale'.

The project takes donations to purchase bales of hay for farmers that are struggling to feed their stock.

After seeing a segment on Monday night's edition of The Project, The Heritage Hotel's manager Matt Matherson vowed to get involved and give back.

After a quick search on Facebook, he came across a group called 'Parma For A Farmer' and knew he had found a winner.

"I saw the project and saw it was a great campaign and initiative that a couple of pubs are doing and thought we'd get involved,” he said.

"Hopefully we can raise as much money we raise more bales we can purchase and they can be distributed to the farmers in need.”

With his family connection to the issue, Matt knows just how important it is for people to get involved in any way they can.

"Obviously its a big problem,” he said.

"I have a family that is fourth generation [farmers] from out west and I've spent a lot of time on the country, growing up on farms.”

Matt says it is vital that we support our struggling farmers that do so much for us.

"Farmers are the life blood of the country and Rocky is the beef capital,” he said.

"How can we call ourselves the beef capital and not help the farmers?

"We've got to support it”.

The Heritage Hotel's 'Parma For A Farmer' runs for a week, starting this Friday, and will see $2 from every Chicken Parmigiana sold going to the 'Buy A Bale' campaign.