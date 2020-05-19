Menu
Beef Australia’s Gala Ball and Family Fair Day will be held on the Rockhampton Riverbank next year. Beef CEO Ian Mill, major sponsor Ian Weigh Toyota general manager Helen Vass and Beef Australia Board vice-chairman Grant Cassidy.
News

Beef gala ball’s new location

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 10:00 AM
BEEF Australia 2021 will be spread across the region with the annual sell-out gala ball and a Family Fair Day to be held on the Rockhampton Riverbank.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill said as it is now a major event for Queensland, they have outfrown the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The showgrounds have been home to Beef Australia since it was first held in 1988.

The event has grown to now to attract over 100,000 people and inject over $80 million into the local economy.

COVID-19 saw the cancellation of the traditional ‘one year out’ events, however Mr Mill said while they may not have been able to gather and commemorate the start of what has become a traditional one year countdown, they still have plenty to celebrate.

“Planning has commenced and we are committed to engaging with local business,” he said.

The Family Fair Day will take place on Saturday May 8.

This will be the culmination of what we believe will be the biggest and best beef ever,” Beef Australia Chair Bryce Camm said.

“We want to provide something special for and celebrate with our community.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow is eager for event next year.

“It is great to see Beef Australia expanding their footprint here in the region,” she said.

“We are the Beef Capital and this event is testament to that reputation around the world.

“I am so looking forward to Beef Australia 2021, and I know that feeling is shared across our community.”

Beef Australia have opened membership for the coming event and those who join before June 30 will go in the draw to win two tickets to the Beef Australia Black Tie Ball.

For more information on the event go to beefaustralia.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

