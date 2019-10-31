Beef GM up for Farmer of Year

BLACKALL beef farmer Iain Scholes has been nominated for this year’s annual Australian Organic Awards’ Farmer of the Year.

The fourth generation farmer and owner and general manager of Braemar Investments Pty Ltd runs about 6000 droughtmaster breeder cattle and retains the majority of their offspring to sell as bullocks into the organic market.

In 2004, Mr Scholes’s business became organically certified, a natural progression after years of committed organic farming to produce high quality bullocks.

After developing a supply chain relationship with Toowoomba based Arcadian, the meat company nominated Mr Scholes’ business for the award this year.

“I would love to win it.

“It’s a great accolade for Arcadian really, to have its suppliers recognised as being high achievers within the industry,” Mr Scholes said.

“We’ve progressively built our business over the last 40 years and we were sheep and wool producers originally many years ago before progressing into entirely cattle.

“We were producing a natural grass-fed product that was free range and ticking most of the boxes for being organic.

“So 20 years ago when a lot of cattle producers were starting to talk about going organic, we sort of picked up on that and it was a natural progression.

“We chased further certifications as time went on.”

Mr Scholes said the demand for organic meat has grown continuously.

“The supply has continued to increase with the demand,” he said.