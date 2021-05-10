Beef Week draws large crowd to weekly cattle sale

The cow price reached 339c/kg at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale last Wednesday. Picture: Contributed

A packed crowd of spectators watched on as the cow price reached 339c/kg at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale last Wednesday, a 12c/kg surge compared to the previous sale.

TopX Gracemere’s Morgan Harris said Beef Australia 2021 had increased onlookers and added a few extra buyers to the bidding gallery.

“Across the board, the market was firm to dearer,” Mr Harris said.

“We had a few extra processors operating which helped lift the prices for cows.”

In total, combined agents yarded 1728 head of good quality cattle drawn from the local catchment area and as far north as Charters Towers.

Mr Harris described the weaner steer market as being very strong, with most good quality Brahmans selling between 540c/kg to 590c/kg.

Overall, the steer price peaked at 640c/kg.

Highlights in the steer category included Fardinand Farming, Proserpine, Charbray offering which reached 568c/kg, weighed in at 226kg to return $1370/head.

S and M Stevens, Alton Downs, reached 582c/kg for their Brahman cross weaner steer line that had an average weight of 247kg and returned $1440/head.

Joanne Olive, Marlborough, also had a good result with a pen of 203kg Senepol cross weaners, which sold for 624c/kg to equal $1270/head.

For feeder steers, Sarina Range vendors, G and A McFadzen, made 412c/kg for their 501kg Droughtmasters to receive $2065/head.

In the heifer category, which peaked at 484c/kg during the auction, Fardinand Farming offered another standout line with its 207kg Charbray heifer pen that reached at 466c/kg, to return $965/head.

Charlevue Cattle Company, Dingo, made 438c/kg for its Brangus pen, which weighed 345kg to return $1511/head.

Looking ahead, Mr Harris predicted next week’s sale would see an increased yarding compared to this week.

“Our numbers should be up, and although it has been a patchy season here for some producers, the cattle have been presenting in great condition with plenty of weight,” he said.