Beef week is getting closer, can you help?

Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON'S biggest event is less than 150 days away.

Held from May 6 to 12, Beef Australia are putting the call out early for volunteers, encouraging anyone and everyone to sign up and join the team.

The Homestay Program is a great way to make some extra money by renting out your room, caravan or home for the week of the expo, so visitors from outside the region can visit, stay and enjoy the expo and the Rockhampton region.

Having attracted 90,000 visitors in 2015, there is plenty planned again for the world-renown expo.

There will be a focus on fine dining with the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant a highlight along with some cooking demonstrations and competitions.

Celebrity chefs with include Curtis Stone, Tom Kerridge, Iron Chef Sakai, Tarek Ibrahim, Matt Golinski, Shane Bailey, Sam Burke, Ben O'Donoghue and more to be announced early in the new year.

There will various symposium, debates and forums for those interested in key topics in the beef industry along with cattle competition judging.

The usual trade stalls will also fill the pavilions and walkways plus some entertainment for all to enjoy.

If you are looking for some free entry, make sure you sign up to be a Beef Australia member.

Memberships are still available for purchase and allow you to gain priority ticketing, free admission and invitation only access to private areas.

For all the latest information please visit beefaustralia.com.au and follow our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin