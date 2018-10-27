Beefed up for annual expo in the Central Highlands

LOTS ON OFFER: Frank Finger and Jake Passfield are gearing up for the Clermont Beef Expo.

CLERMONT locals and trade vendors are preparing for the sixth annual Clermont Beef Expo and Trade Display.

The expo, which aims to highlight the quality local beef industry, is poised to build on the success of previous years.

This year there will be at least 50 traders and more than 1000 head of cattle.

Hoch and Wilkinson's Jake Passfield said to follow on from last year, the expo activities had been organised to run over two days.

Starting at 7am next Wednesday, there will be a QCWA drought appeal breakfast, the Beef Expo sale will kick off at 9am in the saleyards and trade displays and demonstrations will be held from 8am-5pm.

The presentation of the trophies will take place after lunch.

Trade displays will be set up all day and will showcase exciting products on the market, as well as providing information to visitors.

Clermont Agencies events co-ordinator Leonie Keune said the there would be something for everyone.

"There are lots of stalls that relate to properties to do with cattle, seed, tools and vaccines but we will also be showcasing our wide range of products from our store, Clermont Agencies - Thomas Cook, Wrangler and Ariat Clothing and footwear, to name a few,” she said.

"But there are other stalls for the public, tools for tradesmen, there is also make-up, face creams, soaps, leather work, essential oils, Tupperware, hats - something for everyone.”

The Billa Park Simmental Bull Sale will kick off on Thursday, November 1, at 11am, where bulls will be auctioned off to local graziers.

A grand prize of $5000 will be up for grabs for the Grand Champion Exhibit of the Beef Expo, as well as a range of prizes for competitions throughout the day.

Apart from the bull sales and trade displays, the 2018 expo will also have a theme of "Cowboys and Itchy Bums”.

Mr Passfield said a different theme was chosen each year and this year's expo was aimed predominantly towards zoonotic diseases between animals and humans.

Guest speakers Guy Weerasinghe, Dr Alan Guilfoyle and Dr Sarah McLay will lead the discussion and talk about a range of issues affecting modern property farming and practices.

Mr Passfield said the main aim of the expo was to showcase quality of cattle and trades that the region offered.

"The event really shows the calibre of country cattle we can produce, especially in such a dry year,” he said.

"The expo isn't just aimed at cattle owners but to anyone that wants to come and have a look.”

The expo will be held at the Clermont Showgrounds on Wednesday, October 31, and gates will open at 7am.

For more information, visit the Clermont Beef Expo and Trade Display 2018 event on Facebook.