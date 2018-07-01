Beefing up maths and science as a career choice in Rocky

Catering for Years 9 and 10 students, the program was designed to provide those interested in maths and science.

Catering for Years 9 and 10 students, the program was designed to provide those interested in maths and science. Contributed

THIRTY-five students converged on CQUniversity Rockhampton North campus this week for a Conoco Phillips Science Experience focused on fun and hands-on activities.

Catering for Years 9 and 10 students, the program was designed to provide those interested in maths and science with an opportunity to engage in a wide range of fascinating activities, under the guidance of scientists who love their work.

THIRTY-five students converged on CQUniversity Rockhampton North campus this week for a Conoco Phillips Science Experience focused on fun and hands-on activities. Contributed

Visitors to CQUniversity rotated between sessions focused on robotics, virtual reality, nanoparticles, river health, wind generation, walking gait analysis, and rapid prototyping.

They addressed the real-world issue of 'sustainable production to feed the world' and engaged with precision livestock management tools, such as ear tags linked to satellites and walk-over weighing.

The Conoco Phillips Science Experience takes place in over 35 universities and tertiary institutions, within many different laboratories and lecture theatres.

Visitors to CQUniversity rotated between sessions focused on robotics, virtual reality, nanoparticles, river health, wind generation, walking gait analysis, and rapid prototyping. Contributed

Participants perform experiments in the laboratories, meet and hear senior lecturers in the lecture theatres, attend site visits and walk around and experience what it is like to be on the campus of a university or tertiary institution. More than 65 000 students have taken this rare opportunity, up to date.

The program also provides information about further studies in science, technology and engineering. It highlights the wide range of careers that allow students to pursue their interest and abilities in the sciences.

One aspect of the program often commented on by participants is the opportunity to meet and share ideas with students from different schools. Each program includes a barbecue or other social activity.

Along with Conoco Phillips Australia Pty Ltd, sponsors and supporters of the event included the Australian Science Teachers Association (ASTA), Rotary, Young Scientists of Australia (YSA), and universities and tertiary institutions.