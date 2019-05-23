Beer, BBQ, and ride-on esky; odd combo makes for great times

CAN-DO RACERS: The motorised esky races last year were a huge hit among the Beer and BBQ Festival

YOU'RE in the middle of one of the most important races of your life, and you're coming first.

You can hear the crowd chanting your name like the hero and dead-set legend that you are as you cross the finish line on your motorised esky and the crowd erupts.

To celebrate, you stand up, reach into your esky seat and pull out an ice cold craft beer.

If this is your idea of a dream, then the CQ Beer and BBQ Festival this Saturday is just the thing for you.

35 different beers are on offer at this year's Beer and BBQ Festival. Rocky Sports Club

The second annual festival will see 35 types of craft beer available from 60m of bars, multiple food traders, an inflatable pub, and, of course, the motorised eskies come together in one place for one night.

With events like the Keg Carry (team relay of sorts) and Rocky Frothy Kings of Can (curling, but with beer cans) making their debut this Saturday, festival goers are in for a great time.

General manager of the Rocky Sports Club Jack Hughes said after the success of last year's event, the club was excited to see an even bigger turnout this year.

Mick Fanning's popular beer Balter is one of 35 options at this weekends Beer and BBQ festival and the Rocky Sports Club. Rocky Sports Club

"Last year we had over 1200 people,” he said.

"I think it is going to be massive this year.”

The family friendly event starts at 4pm and goes until midnight this Saturday at the Rocky Sports Club.

Tickets available on the day.