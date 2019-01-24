Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Jerrard Nolan stole a 50 litre keg of Carlton beer from a pub he was staying at, lifted it over a 2.5m fence and hid it under a mattress before going to the bar and trying to sell it to patrons for $100.
James Jerrard Nolan stole a 50 litre keg of Carlton beer from a pub he was staying at, lifted it over a 2.5m fence and hid it under a mattress before going to the bar and trying to sell it to patrons for $100.
Crime

Beer keg heist goes wrong for pub resident

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Jan 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN stole a 50 litre keg of beer from a pub he was staying at, lifted it over a 2.5m fence and hid it under a mattress before going to the bar and trying to sell it to patrons for $100.

James Jerrard Nolan, 34, yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing, one of wilful damage and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Nolan was staying at the Metropole Hotel in Toowoomba prior to stealing the keg of Carlton beer from the pub on February 28, 2015, by lifting it over a 2.5m fence and hiding it under an unused mattress.

He said Nolan then went into the bar and approached patrons, trying to sell the key for $100.

Mr Studdert said an informant organised to buy the keg and as Nolan was wheeling it in a trolley to an arranged meeting place, he was intercepted by police who he told the keg was for a "party”.

Nolan had also been an "unwanted visitor” at a unit in Toowoomba on December 2, 2014, when the owner of the unit locked the door after he, a friend and the occupant went out.

When the trio arrived back at the unit, Nolan pulled the door with such force, it broke the lock and the men went inside, retrieved their belongings and left.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Nolan was on his way to work at a capsicum farm when Rockhampton police intercepted him and took him to the watch house.

"He was a pretty bad alcoholic at the time (of the offences),” she said.

Ms Legrady said he checked himself into rehabilitation in 2015 and hadn't been back to Toowoomba.

Nolan was sentenced to a six-month probation order and a conviction was recorded.

beer keg metropole hotel rockhampton magistrates court theft tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    When Mount Archer road will re-open to the public

    premium_icon When Mount Archer road will re-open to the public

    Council News Works on Pilbeam Dr are nearing completion

    Man taken to hospital after bite from deadly snake

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after bite from deadly snake

    Breaking The man met paramedics on the Bruce Hwy

    CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    premium_icon CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    Business The best bit? It's a fraction of the price of the others on the list

    Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    News Your guide to Australia Day events across Central Queensland