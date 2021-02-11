Beer pong, live music, speciality beers on offer at festival

Craft beers, spirit ciders and wines will be on offer at the second annual Big Beer Festival, to be held later this month on February 27 on the Rockhampton Riverfront Precinct.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to partake in some fun and games from beer pong, The Big Beer Cup Cup and table tennis, while enjoying some live music.

Ping Pong Championships at the Big Beer Festival.

Presented by Capricorn Food and Wine Inc, it is one of the non-for-profit committees four annual evens, with other including Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, Rockhampton Oktoberfest and Rocky New Year’s Eve.

Festival organiser Rhiannan Rochford is excited about what’s on offer at this event.

“The Australian craft beer market is flourishing,” she said.

“Our focus is to providing a range of crafted beers both from local brewers but also from the greater Queensland region.”

The Big Beer Festival in full swing on the Rockhampton Riverbank in 2020.

Local Central Queensland brewers Headricks Brewing and Monkey Pig Brewing will provide their range of specialty beers at the event.

From further south, there will be Your Mates Brewing, which was voted the best new brewery in QLD in 2019, in addition to Heads of Noosa Brewing, 4 Pines Brewing, Balter Brewing and Blackflag Brewing, with more to be announced soon. Diablo Co. will also be at the festival serving up its famous ginger beer and cocktails with a twist.

The first Big Beer Festival was a huge hit with plans underway for the second one later this month.

“We’ve got over 65 of the finest beers and ciders from around Australia; from hoppy IPAs, tropical pale ales, even some gluten free options as well,” Ms Rochford said.

But it’s not just about beer; festival-goers wanting to soak up the ambience of the riverbank can sip their way through a range of alcoholic ginger beers, spirits, ciders and wines, as well as a range of tasty delights from local food vendors.

Rockhampton musicians Maddi and the Hoopers, Zac Cross Band and bRad and the Pirates will rock the main stage from 3pm to late in the evening.

Crowds are expected to flock back to the Big Beer Festival this year.

And introduced for the first time ever will be the Slippery Sailor Co. Big Beer Cup Cup.

Teams of four will compete and face a gruelling set of beer-related challenges, with the victorious group being crowned the first Big Beer Cup Cup champions, and score an awesome Slippery Sailor Co. prize pack.

There will be COVID safe restrictions in place.

“We are really excited to offer our community a truly great experience our fans have come to expect, while recognising the social distancing practises and COVID safe guidelines that will be in place,” Ms Rochford said.

“The focus of the festival will remain on showcasing local hospitality and musical talent, while promoting tourism in our region, which is more important now than ever before.”

Tickets are on sale now.