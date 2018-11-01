Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Like most blokes, and women my age, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates.
Like most blokes, and women my age, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates. CONTRIBUTED
Opinion

Beer price rise hits me like a slap with a schooner

1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIKE most blokes, and women, I like nothing more than kicking back with a cold one with my mates.

It's ingrained in Aussie culture, and hopefully will be forever.

However, news that beer prices will rise today has hit me like a slap with a schooner.

My wallet is going to be more tested than ever before.

The cost of a carton of grog is expected to rise by at least $2.40 with the introduction of Queensland's new container refund scheme.

Local bottle shops and brewers will be forced to hike up their prices.

The container refund scheme which received bipartisan support comes into effect today, and will pay 10 cents for every suitable container returned.

However, beverage manufacturers will be hit with a monthly processing fee of around 10.2 cents per unit (can, bottle etc) to cover the rebate and cost of processing.

While the campaign to reduce our littering rate is something I support, I believe beer prices are too steep as is.

When I first started drinking, you get could get cartons for under $30.

These days, unless you're after something that tastes akin to mouldy tap water, the prices start at $40.

And that's for light beer.

Currently, my choice of drop if I'm buying a carton is Coronas, Fat Yaks or 50 Lashes Pale Ale if my bank balance allows it.

If it's just a six pack, I'll go a local IPA.

But in the case of the Lashes, they average around $60.

For those prices to go up even further, it'll be a case of 'what my heart wants, it can't have'. No Aussie should have to go through that.

beer bottleshops government opinion recycling sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners