The Mountie Maple Imperial Stout from Stockade Brew Company from Marrickville in NSW.
Food & Entertainment

BEER REVIEW: The stout to choose for special occasions

by SIMON IRWIN, MY SHOUT
23rd Aug 2019 12:00 PM
Hugh the Neighbour and I try to only ever review beers that people have a chance of being able to purchase.

While it would be no doubt great to taste some properly obscure offerings from breweries with two hidden in the back of the Rocky Mountain foothills, it is actually not a help to anybody reading the review who then goes to their local bottlo and has to weave between the pallets of XXXX Gold to reach the craft beers.

This week, though, I thought we should make an exception. For you see, HTN has a friend who is a connoisseur of all things brewing, and he gave Hugh a can of something to try that was unlike anything either of us had ever tasted.

The Mountie Maple Imperial Stout from Stockade Brew Company from Marrickville in NSW is an amazing taste experience.

A huge, inky black stout that envelops you in aromas of chocolate, coffee, raisins and bready yeasty undertone that is enriched with maple syrup to round out the flavours - it's not for the faint-hearted.

To begin with, it tips the scale at 12% ABV - think of it as having the same kick as a couple of glasses of reasonable shiraz - so this is not the drink to take for an afternoon watching the cricket.

Secondly, a fairly diligent search online found it is available at about $10-$12 per can, which puts it firmly in the special occasion-only category.

That said, if you can find it, it is more than worth a try. HTN reckoned it was nearly like drinking tiramisu, which made me wonder what it would be like poured over a quality vanilla ice cream.

That would be a spider for grown-ups.

