Beers at 10am: Inside Matt Damon’s Queensland visit

Adding to his growing claim as an honorary Aussie, Matt Damon started his day in Brisbane by popping into an iconic local pub at 10am for a morning Great Northern.

The American acting star caused a stir when he made a surprise visit to Brisbane last Friday to attend a lunch for domestic violence charity Safe Haven at The Calile Hotel, where he reportedly donated $10,000.

Confidential can reveal he made a quick stop at neighbouring James St pub QA Hotel that morning, arriving a few minutes after the 10am opening for "a quick punt and a beer" before the charity event.

Matt Damon at the QA Hotel in Brisbane on May 7 with venue manager Andrew Potter

"We'd just opened the pub. A man was having trouble with the Covid sign in app so I went over to assist. As soon as I got over there I could see who it was," venue manager Andrew Potter said.

"He said he was going to a meeting. They wanted to have a quick punt and a beer. He was really friendly."

Damon ordered one beer, Queensland's own Great Northern Super Crisp, and insisted on paying, despite being offered it on the house.

"Once word got around that Matt Damon was in the pub, the girls came rushing down from the functions rooms upstairs. They asked for photos and he was very obliging," Potter said.

Matt Damon at SK Steak & Oyster on James St. Picture: Instagram

According to Confidential spies, Damon dined at James St hot spot and celebrity favourite SK Steak & Oyster later that night.

He also visited Hellenika at The Calile during his weekend stay, although the venue owners declined to comment on the star's visit.

Staying in the Fortitude Valley area he was photographed shopping on James St on Saturday with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

In 2018 Damon was snapped sharing a can of XXXX Gold with a local surfer at Queensland's Rainbow Beach, where he recently returned with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile this week he appeared on the US Today show live from an Australian pub, where he was enjoying a beer.

Damon has been in Australia since early this year filming the new Thor movie in Sydney.

