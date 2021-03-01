Beers sesh on blow-up mattress goes wrong

Two young larrikins from Mandurah had to be rescued after floating several kilometres out to sea while drinking beers on an inflatable mattress off the coast of Western Australia.

On Saturday, friends Jackson Perry and Noah Palmer blew up an inflatable mattress and hopped on it armed with an Esky full of beers outside Mr Palmer's oceanside house.

However, strong winds picked up and dragged the pair kilometres out to the Indian Ocean where they were stranded for almost three hours.

"We had this mattress out the front of Noah's house, it was a bit deflated, so we decided to pump it up, go down and have a drift on the water ... probably only 50m," Mr Perry said.

Jackson Perry and Noah Palmer, from Mandurah, took a mattress offshore. Picture: 7 News

"We just thought we'd go out and drift around on the water for a moment on the mattress, and then we realised the wind had taken us out.

"We couldn't paddle against the wind and we just kept going further and further out. We only aimed to be 100m off shore, max, and before we knew it, we were out to sea.

"All we knew is that Tex (friend Tex Seek) was 30-40 minutes away, and we were just hoping he finds us because all of our phones were dying and we were kind of getting worried at that point."

While the pair told Sunrise that sharks were not a concern, they were alarmed when the beers started to run out. Then panic truly set in when the inflatable mattress began to sink due to holes in its surface and their phones were dying.

Mr Perry on the inflatable mattress. Picture: 7 News

"So Noah's like jumping off every 10 minutes to keep blowing the mattress back up," Mr Perry said.

Mandurah volunteer rescuers received their call for help, with Mr Seek the first to respond, and he picked the boys up on a jet ski.

"Even if the boys pack more than an Esky on their next voyage it's still very unsafe," Mr Seek said.

Mr Palmer, Mr Perry and Texas Seek, who rescued them. Picture: 7 news

Originally published as Beers sesh on blow-up mattress goes wrong