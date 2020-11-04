Beers with the boss ends badly for worker
A MAN who failed to obey a stop sign at Cooee Bay was subsequently charged with drink-driving.
Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely, 26, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.
The court heard Fletcher-Blazely came to the attention of police on Percy Ford St on the evening of September 17.
After pulling him over, police spoke with Fletcher-Blazely and they could smell liquor on his breath.
They also noticed six empty beer bottles in the vehicle.
The court heard that Fletcher-Blazely had consumed two schooners of beer at a Rocky pub with his boss after work, before driving home to Yeppoon.
It was told the beer bottles were old ones.
Fletcher-Blazely returned a blood alcohol content of 0.071.
Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Fletcher-Blazely $500 and disqualified him from driving for two months.
