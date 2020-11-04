Beers with the boss ends badly for worker

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely drank with his boss after work before driving home to Yeppoon while over the limit.

A MAN who failed to obey a stop sign at Cooee Bay was subsequently charged with drink-driving.

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely, 26, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard Fletcher-Blazely came to the attention of police on Percy Ford St on the evening of September 17.

After pulling him over, police spoke with Fletcher-Blazely and they could smell liquor on his breath.

They also noticed six empty beer bottles in the vehicle.

The court heard that Fletcher-Blazely had consumed two schooners of beer at a Rocky pub with his boss after work, before driving home to Yeppoon.

It was told the beer bottles were old ones.

Fletcher-Blazely returned a blood alcohol content of 0.071.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Fletcher-Blazely $500 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

