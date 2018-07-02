Behaviour 'deplorable and completely disgusting'

A MAGISTRATE has described a man's violent attacks on his partner and police as deplorable and completely disgusting.

Ben Robert Lee Muckert, 29, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to two assault occasioning bodily harm charges, two wilful damage, one obstruct police, one assault police and one public nuisance.

The court heard Muckert had been drinking with his partner on April 10 when an argument erupted about IVF treatment and Muckert yelled "F-- you, you'll probably have a retard kid".

He then used a knife to cut himself to make her feel bad.

After she called her mother for help, Muckert pushed her against a wall and caused pain near her eye.

She fled and he chased after her down a street before police arrived.

The second assault took place on June 2. The couple were again drinking. Muckert's partner went to leave with her dog and he followed her, yelling abuse and calling her derogatory names.

He followed her on to the road where he pushed her over and kicked her multiple times.

Muckert then stood over her and spat on her.

At one point, he has taken the sim card out of a phone before smashing it three times.

When police arrived, he hit an officer in the face which caused the officer's lip to split.

Muckert then charged at a bin before turning and charging on police.

While he was resisting arrest, he kicked out at the police car.

He also called out to his neighbours "I'll see you later c---s".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described Muckert's behaviour as deplorable and completely disgusting.

"You show significant disregard for police," he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Muckert to a head sentence of 18 months, declared 27 days presentence custody and set parole release on December 3.