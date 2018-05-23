Beheading accused's barristers fly to Rocky

Police have searched a house on Dean Street as part of their investigation of the murder of Syeid Alam. Photo: The Morning Bulletin

A MAN accused of murdering and decapitating his former housemate in 2016 will have barristers in Rockhampton next week reviewing the case.

Mohammed Khan is charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse in relation to the death of Syeid Alam in 2016.

Mr Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016. It was 10 days after he was last seen.

He was decapitated.

Khan also worked with Mr Alam at a local meatworks.

Defence solicitor Grant Cagney informed the Rockhampton Magistrates Court that barristers were due in Rockhampton next week to review the case and decide if the already agreed cross examination of witnesses needed to be expanded or not.

The court heard three different solicitors have handled the case since Khan was charged, which has resulted in delays in court proceedings.

Khan's matters have been adjourned until June 20.