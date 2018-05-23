Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have searched a house on Dean Street as part of their investigation of the murder of Syeid Alam. Photo: The Morning Bulletin
Police have searched a house on Dean Street as part of their investigation of the murder of Syeid Alam. Photo: The Morning Bulletin ROK050516search3
Crime

Beheading accused's barristers fly to Rocky

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd May 2018 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of murdering and decapitating his former housemate in 2016 will have barristers in Rockhampton next week reviewing the case.

Mohammed Khan is charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse in relation to the death of Syeid Alam in 2016.

Mr Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016. It was 10 days after he was last seen.

He was decapitated.

Khan also worked with Mr Alam at a local meatworks.

Defence solicitor Grant Cagney informed the Rockhampton Magistrates Court that barristers were due in Rockhampton next week to review the case and decide if the already agreed cross examination of witnesses needed to be expanded or not.

The court heard three different solicitors have handled the case since Khan was charged, which has resulted in delays in court proceedings.

Khan's matters have been adjourned until June 20.

mohammed khan murder accused syeid alam tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky talent on show to help much loved community member

    Rocky talent on show to help much loved community member

    Whats On CENTRAL Queensland's finest voices are teaming up for a night of glitz and glamour to help raise funds for a cause close to their hearts

    • 23rd May 2018 4:34 PM
    Coast cheerleaders' trip of a lifetime a dream come true

    Coast cheerleaders' trip of a lifetime a dream come true

    News AUSSIE Cheer and Dance more determined than ever after US comp

    'Shocking' bindi invasion a prick of a burden on CQ

    'Shocking' bindi invasion a prick of a burden on CQ

    Lifestyle 'You take your socks off and throw your socks out'

    CQUni on hunt for trade professionals wanting career change

    CQUni on hunt for trade professionals wanting career change

    Careers VANCANCIES in Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone and Mackay

    Local Partners