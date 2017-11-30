Behind the doors of CQ's massive new health hub

L-R Sean O'Neill, Jake Standen and Bridget Dunning from CQ Crossfit at the space they will be moving into in the new year.

L-R Sean O'Neill, Jake Standen and Bridget Dunning from CQ Crossfit at the space they will be moving into in the new year. Chris Ison ROK281117cbuilding3

IF YOU have been wondering what is going in to the new building on the corner of Kent and Archer streets; the secret has been unveiled.

The building will be a Health Fitness Wellness Hub developed by Kele Property Group (KPG).

The centre will be home to six businesses, including Crossfit CQ.

The new building on the corner of Kemp and Archer Streets will house a Crossfit centre. Chris Ison ROK281117cbuilding2

"We were looking for a new space to go into, we were outgrowing where we were,” Crossfit CQ owner Sean O'Neill said.

"We were in talks with KPG about finding somewhere and that lead to building a premise.

"From there we collaborated together and we came up with the idea for the health and fitness centre.”

Inspiration for the idea came from the big smoke.

"You see a lot of them in metropolitan cities, in Sydney and Melbourne, as a fitness industry we have realised we are far better off when we work together with individual businesses,” Mr O'Neill said.

Mr O'Neill said by combining with other businesses it would allow for a wider audience to his gym and better accessibility for clients.

"That way we cater for any fitness level and age,” he said.

"The whole point was to give people a place they could come and get everything they wanted.”

The Hub will include a crossfit gym, a cafe, Olympic weightlifting, boxing, spinal injury office and a wellness and recovery centre.

"We sat down with KPG and found businesses that really fit what we wanted to do,” Mr O'Neill said.

With a Facebook following of almost 2,900 people, Mr O'Neill said a lot of his crossfit clients are excited to see them expand.

The new building on the corner of Kemp and Archer Streets will house a Crossfit centre. Chris Ison ROK281117cbuilding1

"Everyone at the moment is really excited, a lot of our members are talking to their friends and telling their friends,” he said.

Again Faster gym equipment is being shipped from the US as the final touches are completed at the complex.

"It will be extremely high-functional fitness with chill-out zones for recovery,” Mr O'Neill said.

As new gyms keep popping up all over CQ, Mr O'Neill is confident crossfit will sustain popularity.

"It's the depth of methodology behind it, it's not just a gym for people to lose weight or to gain muscle,” he said.

"And we have a high community behind us.”

The centre as a whole and the crossfit gym is set to open in January 2018 and the whole crossfit team is more than excited.

"It is going to be something Rockhampton hasn't seen before,” Mr O'Neill said.

"It is the first purpose built space for crossfit, all the others are rented out,” Crossfit Coach Jake Standen said.

BUSINESS IN THE HUB:

- Crossfit CQ

- The Green Eat

- Mavericks (Olympic Weightlifting)

- Archer Street Boxing

- Spinal Life Australia

- The One Life