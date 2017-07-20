Behind the scenes at Rocky school's epic musical

ENERGETIC PRODUCTION: Emmaus College production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat with Meghann Collins in the middle left photograph.

ENDLESS colour and non-stop energy is promised by play narrator, Meghann Collins, as she prepares to take the stage for Emmaus College's annual performance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The year 11 student and her fellow performers have been rehearsing daily to ensure the ultimate performance.

"We've been practising since April every week and the last two weeks have been daily, so I'm so excited to perform this weekend,” she said.

Fellow narrator Jess Chavasse explained her excitement that the cast will bring to life the Biblical saga and the vibrant life of Joseph, a boy who is exiled for his prophetic dreams and the challenges he faces as his spirit and humanity are continually challenged.

"It's a quick show, full of energy and lots of fun,” she said.

"Getting up on stage and performing is amazing and such an adrenaline rush.”

Co-director and choreographer, Nicole Driver said the performance will feature a range of different musical styles and was sure to be an amazing show thanks to the dedication of her students.

"The performance is very eclectic and has a combination of musical styles,” she said.

"From Western to over-styled Egyptian and even French dance style. It allows me to push myself as a choreographer by having all these types.”

Ms Driver, head of performing arts at Emmaus College, said the students love being up on the stage and are always keen to practice.

"They have all been so enthusiastic. We have a real community with in us and it's like family on the stage,” she said.

"Every body plays of each others energy.”

Lead actor, Isaac Burton, also said the reason he enjoyed performing so much was because of the people he did it with.

"I love performing with my friends,” he said.

"It makes it much more fun doing it with them and he all have the best time.”

As a senior drama teacher, Ms Driver was humbled to see the skills she teaches her students portrayed on the stage.

"They are fantastic kids and most of them are in the musical. Its so nice to see the skills that they learn at school brought onto the stage and they just light up.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be performing at the Pilbeam Theatre this weekend.

DETAILS

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Friday, 21 July 2017 - Sunday, 23 July 2017

Time: Friday 21 July at 7pm, Saturday 22 July at 7pm,Sunday 23 July at 2pm

Cost: Adult $33, Concession $25, Junior(2-18) $18

Phone: 4927 4111