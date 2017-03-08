Behind the scenes: Meet Michelle's new media advisor

THE woman who played a key role in delivering the Rockhampton River Festival, has now taken on the role of Michelle Landry's media advisor.

With over 30 applications submitted for the job, it was Sarah Reeve's skill with local government and knowledge of the region which landed her the job.

Coming from her role with council, Sarah has already had the chance to drive local initiatives forward and gain an understanding of government.

Meet Landry's new Media Adviser: Sarah Reeves has taken on the role of Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry's media adviser.

Ms Reeves was the organiser of the original Rockhampton River Festival.

"I was really passionate about the job I was doing for the Rockhampton Region but I think there comes a time where I was ready to move across and out of local government,” she said.

"I've been following Michelle's career since I moved here and seeing the work she's doing for the wider Capricornia region is something that I was really interested in getting behind and supporting.

"There are a lot of things I am looking forward to with the role, particularly with a lot of the projects Michelle is passionate about.”

Ms Landry said her previous media advisor, Chris Lawson had been with her "since the start” and was "amazing” but had to move on due to health reasons.

"He taught me a lot of things about media and public speaking but he needed to have a change, he had a few health issues and had to get out of the stressful job,” she said.

"We've left on really good terms and we're going to have coffees and all the rest of it.”

Ms Landry said her media advisor played a pivotal role in her team due to the amount of time spent together and media influence they held.

"We had to advertise for a media adviser and that was difficult for us because we have been a team here for a long time,” she said.

"We had probably about 30 people apply for it so it was a difficult decision for us but Sarah shone through because she had a lot of skill with local government, she has a lot of internet skills, knows how to do packaging up deals and all the rest of it and also has a lot of knowledge about the region.

"I think that was really important and I did want someone that was local so this is day three and I think we are all getting along swimmingly. I spend a lot of time with my media advisor, we travel together a lot, they're the person that I rely on to get out our stories, they write speeches for me so we do have to know each other quiet well.

"I need someone that can hold themselves in a meeting and be able to converse with people from all levels of government from the Prime Minister to every day people. It's got to be someone that's very grounded and knows how to get along with other people.”