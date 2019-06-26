Behind the scenes of making a rocking horse from scratch

FAMILY AFFAIR: Ele with her children, Isaak 7, Levi 11, Diego 13, with the first rocking horse they made.

IT STARTED out as a fun upcycling project requested by a customer but now it's turned into a fun business.

Biloela mum of three, Ele Abell, is the founder and co-creator, with her husband Damien, of Rocker Fillies.

Together the couple build, paint and decorate "shabby, rustic” style handmade rocking horses for young children.

Ele also has an upcycling business where she renovates and rejuvenates old furniture.

A customer bought a rocking horse for her to do some work on and after sharing the finished product, she got heaps of orders for more.

She couldn't find any old rocking horses for sale second-hand so she thought why not just build one themselves.

It took some time to get the shape right but now they are on a roll.

Damien builds the horse and Ele paints and decorates the wood with all sorts of goods from buttons to yarn.

"We just didn't give up ... we kept trying,” Ele said.

"I love being able to make something really beautiful that mums and kids love.”

While she has been surprised how much people love them, she thinks the appeal is that it takes many customers back to their childhood.

"They remind people of yesteryear and they are an old- fashioned toy,” Ele said.

"And also it's something that will last.”

"I think people like them because of the shabby rustic look ... it's not the traditional type one.”

What is even more touching is most customers have told her her creations will be an heirloom item for their children to pass down to their own.

"It does make me feel special, my parents couldn't afford anything like that as a little girl and the inner child is coming through and having fun, naming them with my children and decorating them,” Ele said.

"Each one has their own little character.”

Ele moved to Biloela in 2017 from Western Australia and has seen her upcycling business go forward in leaps and bounds.

It hasn't all been easy, she has worked really hard to make a good name for herself.

"In a town like this you have to do a good job every time ... pay attention to every detail and you make sure it's going to last and customers will be 100 per cent happy,” she said.

"I found my name has gotten out there now as doing quality work and people are prepared to bring special pieces to me.

"If you are consistently producing quality things and people trust you ... that is important in a small town... if you let a couple of people down, that gets around too.”

