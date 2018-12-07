Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
Crime

Man deported after shocking find at Brisbane Airport

by Chris Clarke
7th Dec 2018 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELGIAN man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.

The 31-year-old arrived at Brisbane International Airport on Tuesday from Dubai.

At the terminal, Australian Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage examination.

Upon inspection, the man's mobile phone was searched and child exploitation material was found.

 

A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.

 

Further images were also found on his laptop.

Officers seized his phone and computers and his visa was cancelled.

The man was detained and transferred to the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation until his removal from Australia on Wednesday.

ABF Regional Commander for Queensland, Terry Price, said ABF officers wouldn't stand for this type of crime.

"Visitors to Australia need to be aware that we are constantly on the lookout for people who possess this sort of terrible imagery involving child exploitation which we are continuing to locate," Regional Commander Price said.

"Content depicting extreme sexual deviancy and acts of horrific violence are not acceptable in our community and anyone caught engaging in this behaviour risks forfeiting their right to be here.

"Our officers do an excellent job every day to protect the community from this type of harm."

belgian brisbane airport child exploitation deported editors picks

Top Stories

    Beef Australia announces new chairman to replace Blair Angus

    premium_icon Beef Australia announces new chairman to replace Blair Angus

    News The board voted in five new directors at their AGM on Thursday

    Rogue councillors’ worst nightmare has arrived

    premium_icon Rogue councillors’ worst nightmare has arrived

    Crime "We will be moving to hold them to account"

    CQ builder awarded home of the year in state awards

    premium_icon CQ builder awarded home of the year in state awards

    Business It was their first time entering awards and it won't be the last now

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    News Police have set up a crime scene at a caravan park in CQ.

    Local Partners