Authorities have raided cancer fraudster Belle Gibson’s home as they try to recoup more than $500,000 of unpaid fines.
Crime

Belle Gibson’s home raided over unpaid fines

by Rebekah Cavanagh
21st May 2021 10:06 AM
Cancer fraudster Belle Gibson has had her house raided as authorities try to recoup more than $500,000 of unpaid fines for her deceptive conduct.

Victoria's Sheriff's Office has executed a "search and sale" warrant on The Whole Pantry founder's Northcote home on Friday.

The Melbourne mother who faked brain cancer and duped thousands into believing she had cured it with natural remedies and healthy living has continued to snub paying anything towards a $410,000 fine issued to her in the Federal Court in September 2017 for misleading and deceptive conduct.

She now owes more than $500,000 in fines, penalties and interest.

A Consumer Affairs Victoria spokeswoman confirmed the raid.

"Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment," she said.

"A warrant of seizure and sale on Ms Gibson was executed today by Sheriff's Officers at an address in Northcote."

Gibson was found guilty of five breaches of the consumer law over her health and wellness empire's dealings.

Originally published as Belle Gibson's home raided over unpaid fines

