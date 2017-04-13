Belmont Gardens transformed into gardening haven

GREEN DREAM: Belmont Gardens' Stuart, Karen and Darcy Sewell are growing their passion one seed at a time.

RUNNING his fingers over the tips of the leaves of the nursery, nine-year-old Darcy looks up at his mother to show a full-teethed smile.

"I like spending my time in the Edible Plants section and eating the edibles,” he giggled.

"You know you shouldn't be eating them - they are for our customers,” mum replied.

"I know, but they're delicious,” he defended skipping down towards the front greenhouse.

Purchased back in 2006, Stuart and Karen Sewell initially intended to grow organic vegetables and plants and live the simple life.

More than 10 years later, the three acre property known as Belmont Gardens has undergone an impressive transformation, a garden abode, a destination for green thumbs across the region to visit.

Stuart explains: "Over the years, we've developed the place with what money we've had to throw at it to create a destination nursery.

"Karen has some teaching leave up her sleeve and looks forward to running the shop here, while my job is to grow the plants.

"The idea was to establish segments for our plants - a lot of people tend to plant the wrong plants together.

"Our garden areas allow people to grasp an understanding of what works together and how to create the ideal type of garden they're looking for.

"These areas include dry tropical area, tropical area, cottage garden, edibles, bush garden and formal garden areas.

"It's important to grow plants that will grow well here.”

A green thumb for many years, coming from a life on the farm in the Dawson Valley, Stuart said Belmont Gardens was a haven which combined his passion for plants and his love of landscaping.

"12 to 18 months ago, the business evolved into landscape work for private and commercial projects,” he said.

"Our team specialise in garden restoration and irrigation, landscaping and plant supplies.

"We grow most of the plants that we're selling on site, so it's important to ensure they are well taken care off - gardening is one of the most rewarding things to me. It constantly changes with the weather and seasons - a living, breathing passion.”

Not even flood waters could dampen Stuart and Karen's dream, the couple building an eye-catching rainforest garden from a section of the land that had seen rising flood waters over the years.

"Some of the block went under water from time to time, so we've built that block up and created a rainforest area - eventually it will be a nice spot.

"Ultimately we want Belmont Gardens to become a destination for gardening enthusiasts and plant lovers alike.

"Karen plans to create a café environment with a coffee machine and drinks so that people can enjoy their visit and make it a relaxing and enjoyable experience for them.”

Belmont Gardens is at 395 Alexandra St in North Rockhampton and open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.