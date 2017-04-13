30°
News

Belmont Gardens transformed into gardening haven

Tamara MacKenzie
| 13th Apr 2017 6:36 AM
GREEN DREAM: Belmont Gardens' Stuart, Karen and Darcy Sewell are growing their passion one seed at a time.
GREEN DREAM: Belmont Gardens' Stuart, Karen and Darcy Sewell are growing their passion one seed at a time. Allan Reinikka ROK120417agarden2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUNNING his fingers over the tips of the leaves of the nursery, nine-year-old Darcy looks up at his mother to show a full-teethed smile.

"I like spending my time in the Edible Plants section and eating the edibles,” he giggled.

"You know you shouldn't be eating them - they are for our customers,” mum replied.

"I know, but they're delicious,” he defended skipping down towards the front greenhouse.

Purchased back in 2006, Stuart and Karen Sewell initially intended to grow organic vegetables and plants and live the simple life.

More than 10 years later, the three acre property known as Belmont Gardens has undergone an impressive transformation, a garden abode, a destination for green thumbs across the region to visit.

Stuart explains: "Over the years, we've developed the place with what money we've had to throw at it to create a destination nursery.

"Karen has some teaching leave up her sleeve and looks forward to running the shop here, while my job is to grow the plants.

"The idea was to establish segments for our plants - a lot of people tend to plant the wrong plants together.

"Our garden areas allow people to grasp an understanding of what works together and how to create the ideal type of garden they're looking for.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"These areas include dry tropical area, tropical area, cottage garden, edibles, bush garden and formal garden areas.

"It's important to grow plants that will grow well here.”

A green thumb for many years, coming from a life on the farm in the Dawson Valley, Stuart said Belmont Gardens was a haven which combined his passion for plants and his love of landscaping.

"12 to 18 months ago, the business evolved into landscape work for private and commercial projects,” he said.

"Our team specialise in garden restoration and irrigation, landscaping and plant supplies.

"We grow most of the plants that we're selling on site, so it's important to ensure they are well taken care off - gardening is one of the most rewarding things to me. It constantly changes with the weather and seasons - a living, breathing passion.”

Not even flood waters could dampen Stuart and Karen's dream, the couple building an eye-catching rainforest garden from a section of the land that had seen rising flood waters over the years.

"Some of the block went under water from time to time, so we've built that block up and created a rainforest area - eventually it will be a nice spot.

"Ultimately we want Belmont Gardens to become a destination for gardening enthusiasts and plant lovers alike.

"Karen plans to create a café environment with a coffee machine and drinks so that people can enjoy their visit and make it a relaxing and enjoyable experience for them.”

Belmont Gardens is at 395 Alexandra St in North Rockhampton and open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  belmont gardens gardening nursery stuart sewell

Insurance giant demands millions to save 7740 Rocky homes

Insurance giant demands millions to save 7740 Rocky homes

HOME OWNERS expected to save big time on premiums with flood defense project.

Investigation reveals every single Rockhampton blackspot

ELEVEN people killed in 15 years one of CQ's deadliest blackspots.

97 lucky home owners about to get a big surprise

The North Rockhampton flood mitigation plan

A BIG, new project could boost the value of the Rocky properties.

Warning as exact course of deadly virus carrier revealed

A person infected with the deadly measles virus traveled from Sydney to Rockhampton before they were diagnosed.

URGENT race to warn those exposed to deadly virus

Local Partners

ADANI: Canavan passionately defends mine on The Project

Senator Canavan faces off with Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Steve Price over Adani mine.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Rocky's chance to perform in iconic production

A famous scene from Les Miserables. The RMU Choir will perform it at the Pilbeam Theatre in October with auditions from April 23 to 26.

Auditions on soon for Les Miserables

Guitar legend Carlos Santana on being a baby-making virtuoso

SANTANA and his drummer wife Cindy Blackman believe in music’s power to incite romance. He returns to the Bluesfest stage on Sunday.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $399,000 NEW...

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

OUTSTANDING LOW SET INDEPENDENT UNIT

26/100 Victoria Place, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $222,500

This PERFECT property is set up for COMFORT and SAFTEY for any generation - With great SECURITY and LOW body corporate of around $40/wk - Nearly 100m2 of...

TRANSFORMED TREASURE FOR YOU !

290 Diplock Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $290,000

MODERN Kitchen and Bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout, just ready for you - PERFECT starter FAMILY home - suit the man with a work ute! - Close to SHOPS, SCHOOLS...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

Colonial Style Townhouse!

6/107 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $272,500

Beautifully presented and convenient in location, this low set 3 bedroom brick unit is perfect for the savvy investor. This low maintenance home is located in...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

REVEALED: Property investors buying big in Rockhampton

Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

Low interest rates drive southern investors to Rockhampton

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!