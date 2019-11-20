Menu
A fast-moving bushfire threatens property at Cobraball Road last week.
Belmont Rural fireys get relief

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
20th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
THE Belmont Rural Fire Brigade has been successful in getting more than $10,000 in infrastructure charges waived.

The brigade, one of many to assist in last week’s Livingstone Shire bushfire disaster, was granted relief on Tuesday when councillors swiftly voted to accede their request.

Belmont’s first officer Chris Thompson had previously told the council the volunteer-run community service was partly funded by a levy collected from local landholders and a bill for infrastructure charges would be a significant setback in the brigade’s effort to construct a new station.

