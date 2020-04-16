Belot deputy mayor amid controversy

THERE has been another leadership shift at Livingstone Shire Council, but not without controversy.

Councillor Adam Belot was today voted in by his colleagues as deputy mayor but only after the former holder of this position, Cr Nigel Hutton, raised questions about Cr Belot’s suitability for the role.

New mayor Andy Ireland gave councillors the option of submitting nominations for deputy mayor “from the floor” or by way of a secret ballot.

The former was chosen and new councillor Tanya Lynch nominated Cr Belot for the position.

The other new councillor Andrea Friend nominated Cr Glenda Mather.

In an unexpected turn of events, Cr Hutton asked two questions of Cr Belot.

The first was whether Cr Belot was currently under investigation by any integrity bodies in his role as a councillor.

Cr Belot replied: “Thank you for that question, and again, that would be a yes.”

Cr Hutton’s second question related to Cr Belot’s reporting to the Electoral Commission of Queensland during his recent election campaign.

Cr Hutton asked: “And a second question is, have you provided any update to the Electoral Commission of Queensland in the last 48 hours in regards to electoral expenditure, donations or any gifts?”

Cr Belot replied: “Not in the last 48 hours, no.”

“And my understanding is that we have up until (pause) June (pause).

“I’m happy to be provided advice on (comment ends).”

Cr Hutton then said: “For your information, within seven days of any expenditure during an election period you have to report it on the database, and within the last week of the election period it was within 24 hours of having spent any money.”

Cr Belot responded: “Well thank you for that.”

Cr Hutton spoke against Cr Belot being appointed deputy mayor, saying he “took no great joy in doing this.”

“But I believe my responsibility to the community is that I must explain why I won’t be supporting this motion,” Cr Hutton said.

“The expectation of our community is about transparency and accountability, and this role and this expectation placed on the person who holds the position as deputy mayor, requires no mis-service.

“If the candidate is found guilty of breaching the Electoral Act of 1992 or the Local Government Electoral Act 2001, it can include fines of up to $13,000.

“Ultimately it comes down to this - if a candidate can’t keep his own affairs in order, then how can we expect any different for our shire?

“For those reasons, and those reasons alone, I can’t support this current candidate (Cr Belot) and his current nomination, but I respect the rule of the table and offer any opportunity to work constructively.”

At the council meeting, Cr Belot asked the mayor and acting CEO Brett Bacon whether the matters raised by Cr Hutton would prevent him from taking the deputy mayor role, and both gave an assurance that it wouldn’t.

Cr Mather said while investigations had not been completed it would be “improper, even prejudicial, to raise such questions in a forum at this time.”

She then went on to speak in favour of Cr Belot being appointed deputy mayor, as did other councillors.

“For the last six years, Cr Belot and I have been working together, we have worked side by side,” Cr Mather said.

“I believe his principles are my principles.

“There’s an old saying if you’ve never got into trouble, you’ve never done anything in your life.

“And I’m sure we’ve done it all now.”

Mayor Ireland offered the final word before Cr Belot was appointed.

“The fact that Cr Hutton has voted against the appointment of Cr Belot, his view is entitled to be heard and debated, irrespective of whether you may or may not agree with it,” Cr Ireland said.

“And that’s part of our democratic process.”