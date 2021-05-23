Menu
A Country Practice star Penny Cook has died.
News

Beloved Aussie actress Lorrae Desmond dies at 91

by Jonathon Moran
23rd May 2021 2:09 PM
Veteran Australian actor Lorrae Desmond has died.

The celebrated star of shows including A Country Practice and Number 96 was 91.

"Vale Lorrae Desmond," Shane Whithington, who played Brendan Jones on A Country Practice, wrote on Twitter.

"Enormous Heart. Enormous Talent. We all loved her."

Lorrae Desmond with Gael Ballantyne.
Desmond was much loved for playing Shirley Gilroy on A Country Practice from 1981 to 1992.
Desmond alongside TV husband Brian Wenzel portrayed loveable opposites on the show, him as the straight talking cop Frank Gilroy and her as the colourful receptionist in the local medical practice.

She appeared in 816 episodes in total on the iconic TV drama that won countless awards and was a huge success around the world.

Her other television credits include Home and Away and Homicide.

Desmond was also an acclaimed stage performer, much lived in the industry who was born Beryl Hunt in Mittagong in 1929.

Actor Lorrae Desmond.
June Dally- Watkins and Lorrae Desmond.
In a career spanning more than 55 years, she won a coveted Gold Logie in 1962 for her work on Variety program, The Lorrae Desmond Show.

"Lorrae was an iconic actress, much loved to so many that watched her on A Country Practice," TV commentator Rob McKnight said.

"Not many people enjoy so long in the business, 55 years is extraordinary and shows what a great talent she was."

Wendy Strehlow, who played young nurse Judy Loveday on A Country Practice, also shared her condolences on Twitter.

"She was my mentor, my friend and an unending source of wisdom, grace

and style," Strehlow wrote.

