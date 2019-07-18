Beloved business getting a facelift before burger wars begin

BIG PLANS: Rockhampton's Burger Urge store in Stockland is set for a major refit as they seek a larger bite out of the market.

AS the competition becomes more fierce in the battle to be Rocky's best burger joint, one store has revealed plans for a dramatic facelift.

National franchise Burger Urge has embarked on an ambitious refitting program across their national network of 24 stores with their highly successful Rockhampton store in Stockland expecting to go under the knife in the coming months.

Burger Urge's director of retail and marketing Kim Toovey said they were finalising designs to upgrade the dining and kitchen areas and he anticipated, after a two to three week construction period, the doors would be flung open for a dramatic reveal in early November.

With the massive international burger franchise Carl's Jr poised to open in Rockhampton, on the corner of George and Albert streets, in October and the Lone Star Rib House opening next door to Burger Urge last month, the competition for diner's taste buds will soon be intense.

Mr Toovey said the character of the new-look store would be in keeping with Burger Urge's unique culinary offerings, which include the "hottest burger in Australia”, the Double Decker Death Wish burger and the Big Pac, which featured alpaca meat.

A few months ago, he joined forces with Burger Urge with a plan to take what he'd learned over the past decade with other successful burger chains including Grill'd and McDonalds, to lift Burger Urge to the next level.

"I was brought in to help with the evolution of Burger Urge to move its venues towards more entertainment styled offerings,” Mr Toovey said.

"It's definitely going to bea game changer for the brand.”

"This particular Burger Urge has about 20 staff and we're hoping to add to that considerably as we reopen.

"We're expecting a significant revenue increase from the new look feel.”

In addition to their imaginative menu, Mr Toovey said they were backed by innovative IT and marketing departments to better engage with their customer base.

Once a month, a crowd flocks to the Rockhampton restaurant to compete against Burger Urge restaurants across Australia in a Global Trivia competition.

"We've got our next one coming up in mid August, which will be Simpsons based, always a popular favourite for the trivia goers,” he said.