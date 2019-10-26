Beloved Cathedral reopens next year

Dean Melusi Sibanda in front of the works on the St Pauls Cathedral.

Dean Melusi Sibanda in front of the works on the St Pauls Cathedral.

HE’S only been based in Rockhampton for a matter of months but Rockhampton’s new Dean of St Pauls, Melusi Sibanda, has spearheaded the resurrection of their historic cathedral.

For the first time, Dean Sibanda was able to name the date when his congretation would make their triumphant return to the St Pauls Cathedral.

“It is expected that the Cathedral will be open for services and regular guided tours by Australia Day 2020 – good news for us all,” Dean Sibanda said.

For two years the faithful have been been forced to attend services next door at the at the larger of the two parish halls.

This was due to significant weather events taking their toll on the old building which was constructed between 1883 and 1953.

In March 2017, the cathedral was forced to close its doors after engineering investigations discovered marked movements in the front wall of the building, rendering it unsafe.

Dean Sibanda provided an update on the repair efforts.

“The propping works on the Cathedral commenced in mid-September,” he said.

“All pier drilling is now complete, with reinforcement and concrete works all finalised. Steel works started on site on October 23.”

Situated on the corner of William and Alma Streets, in the Rockhampton CBD, St Paul Cathedral has played an important role in the region’s civic and cultural activities over the years, providing an oasis of peace and tranquillity in the busyness of the CBD.

Dean Sibanda looked forward to the day when St. Paul Cathedral could once again welcome people who come to sit quietly, to pray, or to light a candle for a special intention.

“Please pray, giving thanks to God for the work having commenced and for the congregation as we together seek to get the building ready for use once the construction is completed,” he said.

“Although the work on the external structure is set to be completed just before Christmas, further repairs inside the building, to support one of the arches, may not be completed at the same time.

“Once the building work is signed off by the engineers, we will arrange a thorough clean and start preparing the place for public worship and visits.”

He said the Cathedral Chapter were now engaged in a fundraising drive, appealing to the Rockhampton community to help support the Cathedral Restoration Fund. “We have established a Heritage Appeal with the National Trust of Australia. Funds donated towards the Cathedral restoration appeal are channelled through the National Trust and attract tax deductibility status,” he said.

“The history and culture we treasure would be lost without the generosity of people who care for and value the heritage represented in this Cathedral.”