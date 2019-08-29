Beloved grandmother celebrates her 100th birthday at Yeppoon

CENTURY CELEBRATED: Family and friends were on hand to celebrate Iris Boorman's 100th birthday at KBSC.

GRAB your dancing shoes, stay fit and busy and you could see 100 years old like Iris Boorman who celebrated her birthday at Keppel Bay Sailing Club last Sunday with family and friends, some of whom travelled from WA, NSW and across Queensland.

Still living independently in her own home, Iris Esther Boorman (nee Hobbins) was born on August 24, 1919 to John and Mary Hobbins in Casino, NSW.

Born the youngest of 12 children who grew up in and around the Casino area, Iris attributes her longevity to her love of dance, staying busy and keeping fit.

Reaching 100 years of age could well be seen as a miracle for Iris who at 16, had a terrible accident that almost cost her a leg.

Iris Boorman with niece Marlene O'Neil at Iris's 100th birthday. Trish Bowman

Iris said she had attended the ambulance ball at Rapville and riding her horse on the way home, the horse dropped down and died with Iris pinned underneath for several hours while she waited for an ambulance to come from Casino.

"Unbeknown to me, the horse had eaten a poisonous plant, it just dropped from under me and I was trapped,” she said.

"Doctors thought I would lose my leg so I am very fortunate to have recovered and followed my dreams with my love of dance.”

Iris cut her birthday cake surrounded by family and friends at KBSC. Trish Bowman

After more than 12 months in hospital with extensive treatment and physiotherapy, Iris made a full recovery and went on to become a ballroom dancer and teacher.

At 20, Iris met her first husband James (Jim) Davies when she was working as a nanny at Casino. They married during an air raid blackout in World War II.

It was a marriage of the times with Jim away assisting with the war effort and Iris living with her mother at Casino.

After the war, Iris and Jim moved to Sydney where her only child, Terrence (Terry) James Davies was born in 1946.

Jim and Iris parted ways and Jim died in the early 1990s after living a long and fruitful life.

Iris with grandaughters Tracey Wright and Kelley Davies at her 100th birthday celebrations. Trish Bowman

In 1966, Iris moved to Brisbane where she met her second husband Lester Boorman at a dance.

Iris and Lester shared a love of ballroom dancing and went on to run their own dance studio in Brisbane, while also owning and operating taxis right up until Lester died in 2004.

Grandaughter Kelley Davies said at age 84, Iris finally retired from work and moved to Yeppoon to be close to her only son Terry and her beloved grandchildren.

"Sadly, my father, Terry passed away in November 2016. He was diagnosed with cancer in the later stages and we had little time left with him,” Kelley said.

"Throughout her life, Iris worked as a dressmaker and has made countless wedding dresses and ball gowns.

Iris received well wishes from the Queen, local, state and federal government members and the Governor-General. Trish Bowman

"She could always be found spending hours on end sewing and crocheting and only stopped when her eyesight began to fail.

"One of Iris's gowns was made especially for Myer in Brisbane and was a feature in their shop front display for many months.

"Iris had just the one son who is now deceased, two granddaughters, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

"She is fiercely independent and still resides in her own home, cooks all her own meals and gets a little assistance from family and care workers.

"She is an inspiration for us all.

"She still has all her marbles and gets around with the aid of a wheelie walker.”