An adored police officer has been handed a miracle lifeline after being told she had just weeks to live.
Health

Beloved police officer goes under knife in risky operation

by Shayla Bulloch
11th Feb 2021 6:29 PM
AN ADORED Townsville police officer has been handed a miracle lifeline after being told she had just weeks to live.

Kirwan officer Senior Constable Bianca Amore-Cortez, 45, has been battling the aggressive stage four Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) for about five months, and was told last week that the cancer had progressed.

Ms Amore-Cortez had been exploring possible treatments overseas, including in Texas and Mexico, after exhausting her options at home.

But the sudden progression in the cancer, which she described as an "octopus", put those plans on hold.

Ms Amore-Cortez was told she needed immediate surgery in Sydney by world-renowned neurosurgeon, Dr Charlie Teo.

Ms Bianca-Cortez's husband, Tim Nugent said the operation was incredibly risky.

"We got an email on Monday morning from Charlie Teo and it basically said you can come down and have the surgery or have little time left," Mr Nugent said.

Townsville police officer, Bianca Cortez, is fund raising to receive overseas treatment for her Glioblastoma multiforme. Pictured with husband Tim Nugent. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Townsville police officer, Bianca Cortez, is fund raising to receive overseas treatment for her Glioblastoma multiforme. Pictured with husband Tim Nugent. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"We immediately sprung into action and said she wanted the first available booking.

"The surgeon said there had been a progression in the brain cancer, he could see that in the scans, and what he was going to do would be very risky.

"I spoke to Bianca before it, and she just said she trusted him."

Thankfully, it went well.

"He called just after the operation and told me it was successful, he was very happy."

Ms Amore-Cortez suffered some movement loss on her left-side, but quickly recovered and was doing well.

"He hasn't left much (cancer) at all."

"He's given Bianca a chance to recover and have time to then get further treatment.

"She hasn't got rid of the cancer, but what she has got is time.

"In a month's time, without this surgery we wouldn't have had her."

Mr Nugent said they were still looking into treatment options in Texas and Mexico.

A three-month stay at a Texas medical centre is among the options, which is trialling a program that tries to trick the body into thinking the tumour is a virus the body can fight.

Mr Nugent said the American centre was also trialling an acid which was injected into the body to try and "cook" the tumour from the outside.

He said they were very grateful for the immense support his family had received from their community.

Brothers Leagues Club was the latest business to throw support behind the beloved mum, and are holding a battle benefit next week with special guests including Johnathon Thurston and Matt Scott.

Mr Nugent was incredibly thankful for the support, but was glad to have his wife by his side.

"He's given her life. We are very grateful."

"The next step is discussing what's next, but we are just celebrating the fact we have her."

If you'd like to donate, click here.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

