Beloved restaurant closed for good, space being rezoned

IT HAS been 12 months since the closure of Rockhampton's beloved Delizie's restaurant and The Morning Bulletin can now confirm there will not be another restaurant going in the space.

Delizies was located in The Pilbeam Theatre and was quite popular among locals.

It closed suddenly around the beginning of February 2018. The Morning Bulletin was unable to gain an official response however it is believed the restaurant closed for personal reasons.

John Cornwell and Gianni De Luca were the owners of the business.

Rockhampton Regional Council own the space as part of the theatre building.

It appears the area is being rezoned.

"With big changes mooted for the Art Gallery, Council wishes to keep options open as we reconsider possibilities for the existing art gallery site that adjoins the theatre,” Council CEO Evan Pardon said.

"In the interim we are using the site as much needed additional foyer and event space for when the theatre is full.”

Delizies first opened in the city in 2006 when it was located above Stewart's Department Store.

It moved to the Pilbeam Theatre complex in 2010.

In 2016, the Prime Minister at the time, Malcolm Turnbull, dined there during a visit to Rockhampton.

The cafe was known for its high tea afternoons, along with their lunches and a la carte dinner menu.

Along the riverbank, The Edge Bar and Restaurant also closed in September 2018.

It is believed it was due to unpaid rent.

The lease for the bar and restaurant is being advertised.