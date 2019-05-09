Beloved restaurant makes a revival after shock closure

SAME owner, same staff, same menu - just a new location.

The East St premises closed last year but Rockhampton's loved restaurant The Ranch Bar and Grill has made a comeback.

The Ranch Bar and Grill was first opened by ex-bull rider Steve Gibson in 2015 in the old Post Office space.

Lenore Herde and Amanda Dixon at The Ranch Bar and Grill when they opened in East St in November 2016. Allan Reinikka ROK291116aranch1

Lenore Herde and her daughter Amanda Dixon took over the business in late 2016 and they were there for 18 months before closing on August 14, 2018, due to unpaid rent issues.

After months of scouring and searching, Lenore has found a new location for the loved steakhouse inside the Saleyards Hotel on Gladstone Rd.

"It was just finding the right size venue in the right spot and some of the prices we couldn't have managed,” she said.

"The rent here is not as high, I knew it was too high when I went in there (East St).

"I made the mistake signing that lease (East St) .... I should have never signed it.”

Lenore Herde out the front of the Ranch Bar and Grill with the new fresh cowboy themed signage. Jann Houley

She especially thanked Colin Bowden, co-owner of The Great Western, who called her to let her know the Saleyards Hotel space was available.

Lenore has spent the last few weeks sprucing the interior up with a fresh coat of paint and some new signs outside.

She is more than pleased with the location and is confident the highway frontage will bring in a lot more foot traffic and tourists.

THE RANCH BAR AND GRILL

Saleyards Hotel, Gladstone Rd

Pub side trading hours from 10am to midnight

Restaurant trading hours Mon and Tues 11.30am - 8.30pm, Wed and Thurs 9.30am - 8.30pm, Fri and Sat 9.30am - 9.30pm and Sun 8.30am - 8.30pm.

To be open this Thursday

Steakhouse style with full western food menu

Their massive works burger from the previous restaurant. The Ranch Bar and Grill

Returning guests to the restaurant can expect much the same.

Lenore has the same staff in the kitchen and four of the floor staff have also come back.

The menu is also much the same as before with the range of food including chicken, steak, vegetarian, spicy food, lasagne, spaghetti, burgers and kids meals.

"A few little things I have changed, you won't really notice and dropped a few prices,” she said.

They will open for breakfast some days and lunch and dinner.

They have also taken over the hotel side of things so will be operating normal pub trading hours.

In the future, she hopes to offer morning and afternoon teas as they will remain open between meals.

The plan is to open tomorrow and they already have bookings for Mother's Day.

They aren't planning anything special for tomorrow's opening.

"It will just be low-key so we can manage everyone and we don't have everyone complaining,” Lenore said.