Below average weather seen across CQ in 2018

Goodwood's house paddock with monitoring points, put there by Desert Channels Queensland, who have been taken observations of our land for over a decade. Ann Britton Outback Photography

IT has been a dry year all round for Central Queensland with most centres receiving more than 100mm less than their yearly averages.

In 2018, 484mm was recorded in Rockhampton which is more than 300mm less than the yearly average of 815mm.

Looking back at the record books, Rockhampton's lowest ever year was in 2002, when 360mm was recorded for the 12 months.

The highest yearly rainfall was recorded in 1973 with 1631mm in the gauge.

In Yeppoon, 867mm was recorded for 2018, more than 100mm less than the yearly average of 995mm.

It's lowest recorded annual rainfall was 488mm in 2002 while its highest was in 2010 when 1850mm fell.

More than 100mm under its yearly average of 561mm, Emerald recorded a total of 431mm in 2018.

For its record low, Emerald recorded 284mm in 2001and its record high of 1099mm was recorded in 2010.

Keeping up with the below average weather trends, in Rockhampton, the 2018 December average was 31.7 degrees, a little cooler than the average December temperature of 32.3 degrees.

Rockhampton residents certainly have noticed the cool change, with Teri Robertson of the Range saying she had been shocked to need their doona at night.

"Following a recent heatwave in the first week of December, I've experienced a massive change in my home," she said.

"I've had to get up every night now between 2 and 3am to put the doona on the bed because the room is freezing."

Saying that not a day goes by that there isn't a breeze felt throughout the home, Mrs Robertson said the temperatures over the past week had been bizarre.

"There is no breeze coming in, it's just really cold," she said.

"Quite a shock for December."