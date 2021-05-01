Belt out music at the pub to support hospitality industry

Musicians Waveney Yasso and Astrid Jorgensen are taking their music on the road, passing through regional Queensland communities. Picture: Richard Walker

Emerald locals are being encouraged to warm up their vocal cords and head to the Emerald Golf Club to band together to sing a mystery song in support of the hospitality industry.

Iconic Queensland brand Bundaberg Rum is bringing communities back to their beloved local with a special regional tour of the State’s famous Pub Choir.

Pub Choir, which counts international music stars like Mariah Carey among its fans, will tour half a dozen Queensland towns, creating a special night at the pub for the local community.

Founder and director of Pub Choir, Astrid Jorgensen, said it was great to hit the road again, visiting regional communities after missing out while restrictions were enforced.

“Exactly 12 months ago we had to transform Pub Choir into Couch Choir, which was phenomenal during COVID,” Ms Jorgensen said.

“But nothing compares to being able to connect in person so I am thrilled that we can now return to beloved pubs across Queensland with the support of Bundaberg Rum.

“Thanks to the funding from Bundy’s Raising the Bar we’re going to be touring through six regional Queensland towns, bringing the community back together at their local to sing their hearts out, reconnect and have a great time.

“We have to do a few things differently, socially distanced and COVID-safe under the directions of Queensland Health, but the joy will be the same, if not even more so, because for the first time in over a year it will be live in person.”

The free event is all part of Bundaberg Rum’s $11.5 million Raising the Bar relief fund to support the hospitality industry as it recovers and rebuilds from the impacts of the global pandemic.

To date it’s helped more than 1,500 venues nationwide by providing tens of thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, floor demarcations, thermometers and outdoor socialising spaces.



Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience manager Duncan Littler said the company was absolutely delighted to take Pub Choir to regional Queensland.

“The pub is often the heart and soul of regional communities and people missed that social element during the height of the pandemic,” he said,

“We want people to know that good times can still be had at their local as we support them to maintain strict hygiene standards.”

The Pub Choir will be at Emerald Golf Club on Sunday, May 2 from 7pm. Tickets are free and can be booked here.

Originally published as Belt out music at the pub to support hospitality industry