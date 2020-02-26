Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

assault ben barba court crime editors picks nrl violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail for Bowen Basin miner's brazen rape of a sleeping woman

        premium_icon Jail for Bowen Basin miner's brazen rape of a sleeping woman

        News The 26 year old raped the young woman while she slept and her boyfriend was in the shower

        Young clubber ignores 10 day ban notice

        premium_icon Young clubber ignores 10 day ban notice

        News NOT even two hours after he was beened from nightclub precinct, police located him...

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:17 PM
        Stabbing accused has her charge downgraded

        premium_icon Stabbing accused has her charge downgraded

        News A SINGLE mother who is accused of stabbing her uncle in the chest on New Year’s Day...

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:15 PM
        Ride4Lives to lunch at Mt Morgan

        premium_icon Ride4Lives to lunch at Mt Morgan

        News Riders will gather at Gladstone at 7am and reach Mt Morgan for lunch

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:12 PM