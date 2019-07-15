Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Currie.
Ben Currie.
Horses

Ben Currie's disqualification, fine reduced after review

15th Jul 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTERNAL review of five prohibited substance charges for disqualified Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie has confirmed the stewards' original guilty decision, and reduced the penalty from three years disqualification to three years and 3 months and reduced his $45,000 fine to $10,000.

Today's internal review decision has reduced Mr Currie's current cumulative disqualification period to 6 years and 3 months and a fine of $10,000.

This includes two years and three months after being found guilty of the five prohibited substance charges, two-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of two charges of improper action following an investigation into text messages relating to the intention to use an electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of two horses, and 18 months for 12 breaches of the rules of racing.

ben currie queensland racing integrity commission toowoomba racing
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police told media this morning following the arrest of four Queensland children, aged 12 to 14.

    CQ irrigators given access to more water

    premium_icon CQ irrigators given access to more water

    Rural More than 69,000 megalitres made available for farmers in need

    Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    premium_icon Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    Business 'I rely on that money to keep my business going... it's my income'

    Furious residents to demand answers at ice rehab forum

    premium_icon Furious residents to demand answers at ice rehab forum

    Politics Residents can raise concerns about the proposed Parkhurst location