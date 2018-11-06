Menu
Australian cricketer Ben McDermott plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at The International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 28, 2018. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
Cricket

McDermott into Australia’s one-day squad

by Steve Larkin
6th Nov 2018 10:19 AM

RISING batsman Ben McDermott has been summoned into Australia's one-day squad as concerns linger over Shaun Marsh's fitness.

McDermott, a son of former Australian fast bowler Craig McDermott, will join the squad in Adelaide ahead of Friday's second ODI against South Africa.

Marsh missed the series opener in Perth on Sunday because of an abscess on his buttocks and faces fitness tests later this week.

"Part of the decision to include Ben is to ensure we have appropriate coverage should Shaun Marsh fail to recover in time," Australia's chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will continue to monitor Shaun's progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match."

McDermott is a 23-year-old batsman and part-time wicketkeeper who has played four Twenty20 internationals, all on last month's tour of the United Arab Emirates.

Ben McDermott of Tasmania hits a six watched by Peter Handscomb of Victoria during the JLT One Day Cup match between Victoria and Tasmania at Junction Oval on October 10. Picture: Getty Images
The Queensland-born McDermott has been picked despite not featuring in any top- grade cricket since that tour ended - he hasn't played for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield this season.

But McDermott had strong form in the domestic one-day tournament in September for the Tigers, hitting two centuries and a half-century.

