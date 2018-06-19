Father’s anguish over son’s horror gym death

Ben Shaw, 15, who died on October 1 after a weightlifting accident at the Pine Rivers PCYC days earlier.

THE father of a Brisbane teenager killed last year after a weightlifting accident says he hopes any investigation into the tragedy will prevent it from happening to someone else.

Fifteen-year-old Ben Shaw was working out alone at Pine Rivers PCYC on September 26 when the weight bar came down onto his throat during a bench press.

It was about 20 minutes before anyone noticed.

Ben was taken to hospital in a critical condition and placed on life support but died four days later.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland's investigation into the Bray Park State High School student's death is still ongoing and Ben's father Scott said people needed to be patient.

"I'm trying to keep an open mind and there's a long way to go with any inquiry," he said.

"If there is found to be any issues then they need to be sorted out because we don't want anyone else to be in this situation."

A spokeswoman from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) said the investigation into Ben's death was a priority.

"Often after these types of investigations, WHSQ makes recommendations to stakeholders, including industry and the Coroner," she said.

"As is the case with all fatalities, WHSQ will report directly to the Coroner. Specific details about the investigation cannot be released."

A spokeswoman from PCYC Queensland said it was fully co-operating with the investigation.

Mr Shaw said he felt so proud of his son after he witnessed the outpouring of grief from the community and Ben's friends at the time of his death.

"I just adored him but I never realised how wide his friend's network was, and still is, and how he'd touched so many people in his life," he said.

Ben was captain at Petrie State School in Year 6 and more recently a sport house captain at Bray Park High.

"He was a natural leader, very confident and caring," Mr Shaw said.

"His passion was rugby league. Last year I saw him kick a conversion from the touch line. That was pretty amazing.

"We had started a tradition where we would drive down to Sydney each year for the NRL Grand Final."

Mr Shaw was actually in Sydney waiting for Ben to arrive a few days later when he got the call that changed their lives.

"There I am in Sydney beside myself because I didn't know what to do," he said.

"We all thought we'd have the rest of our lives to live together but sadly it wasn't meant to be.

"It's horrible. It came as such a shock. We still can't believe it."

Mr Shaw rode Ben's bike in the Cycle of Giving in March, raising $3000 for the charity that support research into organ donation.

"The only positive that can be drawn is that his organs have saved at least six people's lives," Mr Shaw said.

"It's something he would have wanted."

