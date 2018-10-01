Benevolent Aged Care supports royal commission

QUALITY CARE: Pictured are Ian Power and Jo Currie. Benevolent Aged Care has thrown their support behidn the Royal Commission into aged care.

BENEVOLENT Aged Care has pledged its support for the Royal Commission into the nation's aged care industry.

Benevolent Aged Care acting chief executive officer Sue McLeod said the facility was frequently inspected by the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency to ensure a high quality of care.

"Our aged community members should be able to live out their later years in aged care facilities expecting high standards of care, safety and service,” Ms McLeod said.

Her comments come after reports of an unacceptable level of care for elderly people living in residential aged care.

The Royal Commission will focus on the quality of care provided to elderly citizens and dementia care needs.

Last week, Benevolent completed its three yearly accreditation audit.

It received a recommendation from the assessors which meant all 44 standards were "met”.

Ms McLeod said it was upsetting to see the abuse of older people as reported prior to the announcement of the royal commission.

"Our older generation are important to our community and therefore we must treat them with the honour and respect they deserve,” she said.

"Everyone should expect high quality care, not just those who can afford it”.

Among the media reports were allegations of poor-quality food being served to aged care residents.

Ms McLeod said Benevolent had a qualified catering team to provide food of the same quality as its care.

"Our catering team work very hard to ensure they provide meals that are not only tasty but offer choice so that our residents don't have to eat the same meals all the time,” she said.

"The catering team do a great job thinking of new, innovative ways to get the residents involved with developing a menu that is enjoyable and suitable for everyone.”

Ms McLeod said Benevolent believed the government should support the aged care sector to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality care for all Australians.