Business

200 NEW JOBS: Bengal coal granted lease for new mine

by John McCarthy
6th Apr 2018 6:14 AM
BENGAL Coal has been granted a mining lease for a new coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

The Queensland Government granted the lease until 2039 for a project that is expected to deliver up to 200 jobs at the Dysart East project.

A relatively small mine, Dysart East is expected to produce about 1.9 million tonnes a year of prime hard coking coal used for production of steel.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said it was good news for the coal industry.

"Queensland metallurgical coal is used in steel and other forms of manufacturing and is enjoying increased global demand,'' Mr Macfarlane said

"A lot of people talk about diversity in our sector in terms of employment, but we also need diversity in the size of the companies involved in producing and this lease allows smaller coal deposits to be mined."

Mr Macfarlane noted coking coal was a major contributor to Queensland's economy and a key part of the state's resources sector.

"The Queensland resources sector now provides $1 in every $6 in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight jobs, and supports more than 16,400 business across the State, all from 0.1 per cent of Queensland's land mass," he said.

