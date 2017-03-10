BENJI BUMMER! Disappointing news for CQ footy fans

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was the speculation that had the local league scene abuzz but we now know that NRL star Benji Marshall will not turn out for the Redcliffe Dolphins in Rockhampton tomorrow.

Redcliffe's general manager - football operations Grant Cleal today confirmed the champion play-maker would not line up against the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in the Intrust Super Cup clash at Browne Park.

It was Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett who fuelled the fire about Marshall's possible Rockhampton appearance during a Broncos media conference yesterday.

READ: Is Benji set to tackle Capras in Rocky this weekend?

But Cleal yesterday told The Morning Bulletin that the Broncos' high-profile signing would stay in Brisbane this weekend and not start for Redcliffe.

It is understood Marshall has been named as 18th man for the Broncos for their clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

Cleal is expecting a hard-fought contest between his club and the Capras tomorrow.

Redcliffe posted an 18-point win over defending champions, the Burleigh Bears, in last weekend's season opener, while the Capras fell just short of claiming the scalp of the flamboyant PNG Hunters, beaten 22-16 at home.

Cleal said the Dolphins would be wary of a Capras side which had bolstered its forward pack and always posed a threat to travelling teams.

"It's always dangerous coming up to play the Capras,” Cleal said.

"The last two games when we played them away they put up a really good performance. I'm thinking that will be the same again.”

Former Capras' forward Samson Graham has been named on an extended Redcliffe bench and may face off against his former club.

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 5pm. Gates open at noon, with the under-18 game at 12.40pm and the under-20s at 2.45pm.